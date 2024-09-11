KPIT Technologies share are up by 0.66%, Nifty up by 0.09%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹ 1750 and closed at ₹ 1768.6. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1782.85 and a low of ₹ 1741.85 during the day.

At 11 Sep 11:17 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price ₹1768.6, 0.66% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82016.44, up by 0.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1782.85 and a low of ₹1741.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1744.11 10 1789.55 20 1797.77 50 1774.55 100 1629.52 300 1571.15

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1780.6, ₹1801.25, & ₹1827.55, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1733.65, ₹1707.35, & ₹1686.7.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was -65.98% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 72.17 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.48% with a target price of ₹1900.92857143.

The company has a 39.47% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.15% in march to 4.13% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in june quarter.