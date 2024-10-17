Hello User
Business News/ Markets / KPIT Technologies share are up by 1.27%, Nifty down by -0.59%

Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1761.55 and closed at 1784. The stock reached a high of 1800 and a low of 1755.25 during the session.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:10 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price 1784, 1.27% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81111.37, down by -0.48%. The stock has hit a high of 1800 and a low of 1755.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51768.51
101729.87
201708.70
501757.29
1001692.50
3001600.45

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was -21.20% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 72.38 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.30% MF holding, & 20.95% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 22.23% in to 20.95% in the quarter.

KPIT Technologies share price up 1.27% today to trade at 1784 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Coforge, Affle India are falling today, but its peers Mphasis, Tata Elxsi are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.59% & -0.48% each respectively.

