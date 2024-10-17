KPIT Technologies share are up by 1.27%, Nifty down by -0.59%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹ 1761.55 and closed at ₹ 1784. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1800 and a low of ₹ 1755.25 during the session.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:10 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price ₹1784, 1.27% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81111.37, down by -0.48%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1800 and a low of ₹1755.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1768.51 10 1729.87 20 1708.70 50 1757.29 100 1692.50 300 1600.45

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was -21.20% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 72.38 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.30% MF holding, & 20.95% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 22.23% in to 20.95% in the quarter.