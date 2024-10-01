KPIT Technologies share are up by 0.86%, Nifty up by 0.13%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 01-10-2024: On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1643.95 and closed slightly lower at 1642.80. The stock reached a high of 1652.55 and a low of 1636 during the trading session.

Published1 Oct 2024, 11:04 AM IST
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : At 01 Oct 11:04 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price 1642.8, 0.86% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84381.03, up by 0.1%. The stock has hit a high of 1652.55 and a low of 1636 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51672.23
101707.07
201740.00
501779.91
1001667.96
3001586.50

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1644.97, 1662.63, & 1672.62, whereas it has key support levels at 1617.32, 1607.33, & 1589.67.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was -62.95% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 66.90 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.78% with a target price of 1902.00.

The company has a 39.47% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.15% in march to 4.13% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in the june quarter.

KPIT Technologies share price has gained 0.86% today to trade at 1642.8 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.13% & 0.1% each respectively.

First Published:1 Oct 2024, 11:04 AM IST
