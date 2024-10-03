KPIT Technologies share are up by 1.33%, Nifty down by -1.51%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : At 03 Oct 12:00 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price ₹1693.7, 1.33% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82945.77, down by -1.57%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1712.8 and a low of ₹1641 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1661.50 10 1679.02 20 1723.78 50 1771.39 100 1670.72 300 1588.28

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1688.9, ₹1705.3, & ₹1735.6, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1642.2, ₹1611.9, & ₹1595.5.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was 181.42% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 68.72 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.89% with a target price of ₹1929.00.

The company has a 39.47% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.15% in march to 4.13% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in the june quarter.