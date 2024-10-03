KPIT Technologies share are up by 1.33%, Nifty down by -1.51%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1661.50
|10
|1679.02
|20
|1723.78
|50
|1771.39
|100
|1670.72
|300
|1588.28
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1688.9, ₹1705.3, & ₹1735.6, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1642.2, ₹1611.9, & ₹1595.5.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was 181.42% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.89% with a target price of ₹1929.00.
The company has a 39.47% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.15% in march to 4.13% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in the june quarter.
KPIT Technologies share price has gained 1.33% today, currently at ₹1693.7
