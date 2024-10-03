KPIT Technologies share are up by 1.33%, Nifty down by -1.51%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 03-10-2024: On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1671.45 and closed at 1693.70. Throughout the day, the stock reached a high of 1712.80 and a low of 1641.00.

Published 3 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : At 03 Oct 12:00 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price 1693.7, 1.33% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82945.77, down by -1.57%. The stock has hit a high of 1712.8 and a low of 1641 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51661.50
101679.02
201723.78
501771.39
1001670.72
3001588.28

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1688.9, 1705.3, & 1735.6, whereas it has key support levels at 1642.2, 1611.9, & 1595.5.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was 181.42% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 68.72 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.89% with a target price of 1929.00.

The company has a 39.47% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.15% in march to 4.13% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in the june quarter.

KPIT Technologies share price has gained 1.33% today, currently at 1693.7, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.51% & -1.57% each respectively.

First Published: 3 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
