KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: KPIT Technologies share price are up by 0.47%, Nifty down by -1.72%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:01 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price ₹1430.75, 0.47% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78477.57, down by -1.56%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1449.1 and a low of ₹1391 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1390.94
|10
|1478.38
|20
|1619.29
|50
|1697.73
|100
|1701.10
|300
|1602.43
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1422.75, ₹1452.25, & ₹1474.6, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1370.9, ₹1348.55, & ₹1319.05.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was 70.77% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% & ROA of 15.82% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 52.33 & P/B is at 15.28.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 22.73% with a target price of ₹1756.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.30% MF holding, & 20.95% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.13% in june to 4.30% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 22.23% in june to 20.95% in the september quarter.
KPIT Technologies share price up 0.47% today to trade at ₹1430.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Elxsi, Cyient are falling today, but its peers Coforge, Affle India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.72% & -1.56% each respectively.