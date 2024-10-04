KPIT Technologies share are up by 0.62%, Nifty up by 0.19%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1661.50
|10
|1679.02
|20
|1723.78
|50
|1771.39
|100
|1670.72
|300
|1588.92
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1714.52, ₹1750.53, & ₹1787.77, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1641.27, ₹1604.03, & ₹1568.02.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was -30.09% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.52% with a target price of ₹1929.00.
The company has a 39.47% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.15% in march to 4.13% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in the june quarter.
KPIT Technologies share price up 0.62% today to trade at ₹1684.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Affle India are falling today, but its peers Tata Elxsi, Coforge, Cyient are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.19% & 0.32% each respectively.