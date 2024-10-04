KPIT Technologies share are up by 0.62%, Nifty up by 0.19%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹ 1674 and closed at ₹ 1684.35. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1688.9 and a low of ₹ 1644.7 during the day.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:21 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price ₹1684.35, 0.62% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82764.76, up by 0.32%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1688.9 and a low of ₹1644.7 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1661.50 10 1679.02 20 1723.78 50 1771.39 100 1670.72 300 1588.92

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1714.52, ₹1750.53, & ₹1787.77, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1641.27, ₹1604.03, & ₹1568.02.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was -30.09% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 68.87 .



The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.52% with a target price of ₹1929.00.

The company has a 39.47% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.15% in march to 4.13% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in the june quarter.