KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: KPIT Technologies share price are down by -0.81%, Nifty down by -0.54%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1413.75 and closed at 1392.85. The stock reached a high of 1422.25 and a low of 1390.65 during the day. This indicates a decline in the stock price, closing lower than the opening price.

Livemint
Published5 Nov 2024, 11:15 AM IST
KPIT TechnologiesShare Price Today on 05-11-2024
KPIT TechnologiesShare Price Today on 05-11-2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:01 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price 1392.85, -0.81% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78326.78, down by -0.58%. The stock has hit a high of 1422.25 and a low of 1390.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51390.94
101478.38
201619.29
501697.73
1001701.10
3001602.43

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1430.7, 1460.05, & 1480.15, whereas it has key support levels at 1381.25, 1361.15, & 1331.8.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was 28.12% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% & ROA of 15.82% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 52.71 & P/B is at 15.39.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 26.07% with a target price of 1756.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.30% MF holding, & 20.95% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.13% in june to 4.30% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 22.23% in june to 20.95% in the september quarter.

KPIT Technologies share price down -0.81% today to trade at 1392.85 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Coforge, Tata Elxsi, Affle India are falling today, but its peers Cyient are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.54% & -0.58% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsKPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: KPIT Technologies share price are down by -0.81%, Nifty down by -0.54%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

150.00
12:10 PM | 5 NOV 2024
3.05 (2.08%)

Bharat Electronics share price

279.40
12:10 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-4.65 (-1.64%)

Bank Of Baroda share price

252.65
12:10 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-0.1 (-0.04%)

Tata Motors share price

827.00
12:10 PM | 5 NOV 2024
2.9 (0.35%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,335.30
12:06 PM | 5 NOV 2024
15.65 (1.19%)
More from 52 Week High

PB Fintech share price

1,611.00
12:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-101.75 (-5.94%)

Torrent Power share price

1,691.90
12:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-104.85 (-5.84%)

Tube Investments Of India share price

4,121.90
12:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-238.2 (-5.46%)

ABB India share price

7,005.35
12:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-357 (-4.85%)
More from Top Losers

Eid Parry India share price

812.15
12:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
29.75 (3.8%)

Redington India share price

196.10
12:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
7.1 (3.76%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,322.20
12:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
45.5 (3.56%)

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

152.45
12:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
5.05 (3.43%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,255.00-160.00
    Chennai
    80,261.00-160.00
    Delhi
    80,413.00-160.00
    Kolkata
    80,265.00-160.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.