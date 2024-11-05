KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: KPIT Technologies share price are down by -0.81%, Nifty down by -0.54%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹ 1413.75 and closed at ₹ 1392.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1422.25 and a low of ₹ 1390.65 during the day. This indicates a decline in the stock price, closing lower than the opening price.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:01 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price ₹1392.85, -0.81% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78326.78, down by -0.58%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1422.25 and a low of ₹1390.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1390.94 10 1478.38 20 1619.29 50 1697.73 100 1701.10 300 1602.43

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1430.7, ₹1460.05, & ₹1480.15, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1381.25, ₹1361.15, & ₹1331.8.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was 28.12% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% & ROA of 15.82% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 52.71 & P/B is at 15.39.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 26.07% with a target price of ₹1756.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.30% MF holding, & 20.95% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.13% in june to 4.30% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 22.23% in june to 20.95% in the september quarter.