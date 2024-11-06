KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: KPIT Technologies share price are up by 4.81%, Nifty up by 0.73%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1414.75 and closed at 1455.35. The stock reached a high of 1455.35 and a low of 1395 during the day. This indicates a positive performance, with the closing price reflecting an increase from the opening price.

Published6 Nov 2024, 11:25 AM IST
KPIT TechnologiesShare Price Today on 06-11-2024
KPIT TechnologiesShare Price Today on 06-11-2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:00 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price 1455.35, 4.81% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80209.09, up by 0.92%. The stock has hit a high of 1455.35 and a low of 1395 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51390.94
101478.38
201619.29
501697.73
1001701.10
3001602.91

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1416.03, 1441.52, & 1460.53, whereas it has key support levels at 1371.53, 1352.52, & 1327.03.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was 55.41% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% & ROA of 15.82% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 52.20 & P/B is at 15.24.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.66% with a target price of 1756.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.30% MF holding, & 20.95% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.13% in june to 4.30% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 22.23% in june to 20.95% in the september quarter.

KPIT Technologies share price has gained 4.81% today to trade at 1455.35 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.73% & 0.92% each respectively.

First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsKPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: KPIT Technologies share price are up by 4.81%, Nifty up by 0.73%

    Popular in Markets

