KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: KPIT Technologies share price are down by -1.89%, Nifty down by -0.99%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:17 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price ₹1458.9, -1.89% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79569.84, down by -1.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1519.95 and a low of ₹1455 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1395.02 10 1446.22 20 1604.21 50 1689.21 100 1699.91 300 1602.35

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1530.8, ₹1571.95, & ₹1639.95, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1421.65, ₹1353.65, & ₹1312.5.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was 80.22% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% & ROA of 15.82% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 55.89 & P/B is at 16.32.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.36% with a target price of ₹1756.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.30% MF holding, & 20.95% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.13% in june to 4.30% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 22.23% in june to 20.95% in the september quarter.