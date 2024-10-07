KPIT Technologies share are down by -2.01%, Nifty down by -0.46%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : At 07 Oct 11:13 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price ₹1656.4, -2.01% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81303.97, down by -0.47%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1706.95 and a low of ₹1642.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1666.85 10 1668.70 20 1716.10 50 1765.79 100 1674.42 300 1590.40

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1709.25, ₹1726.75, & ₹1759.5, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1659.0, ₹1626.25, & ₹1608.75.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was -35.24% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 69.49 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.46% with a target price of ₹1929.00.

The company has a 39.47% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.15% in march to 4.13% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in the june quarter.