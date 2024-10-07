KPIT Technologies share are down by -2.01%, Nifty down by -0.46%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1666.85
|10
|1668.70
|20
|1716.10
|50
|1765.79
|100
|1674.42
|300
|1590.40
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1709.25, ₹1726.75, & ₹1759.5, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1659.0, ₹1626.25, & ₹1608.75.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was -35.24% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.46% with a target price of ₹1929.00.
The company has a 39.47% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.15% in march to 4.13% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in the june quarter.
KPIT Technologies share price down -2.01% today to trade at ₹1656.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Elxsi, Affle India, Cyient are falling today, but its peers Coforge are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.46% & -0.47% each respectively.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess