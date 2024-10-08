KPIT Technologies share are up by 0.4%, Nifty up by 0.69%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price ₹1712.7, 0.4% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81416.66, up by 0.45%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1720 and a low of ₹1686 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1666.85 10 1668.70 20 1716.10 50 1765.79 100 1674.42 300 1591.03

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1734.8, ₹1766.1, & ₹1812.6, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1657.0, ₹1610.5, & ₹1579.2.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 70.10 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.63% with a target price of ₹1929.00.

The company has a 39.47% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.15% in march to 4.13% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in the june quarter.