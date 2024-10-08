KPIT Technologies share are up by 0.4%, Nifty up by 0.69%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1666.85
|10
|1668.70
|20
|1716.10
|50
|1765.79
|100
|1674.42
|300
|1591.03
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1734.8, ₹1766.1, & ₹1812.6, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1657.0, ₹1610.5, & ₹1579.2.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.63% with a target price of ₹1929.00.
The company has a 39.47% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.15% in march to 4.13% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in the june quarter.
KPIT Technologies share price up 0.4% today to trade at ₹1712.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Affle India, Cyient are falling today, but its peers Coforge, Tata Elxsi are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.69% & 0.45% each respectively.
