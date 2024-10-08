Hello User
Business News/ Markets / KPIT Technologies share are up by 0.4%, Nifty up by 0.69%

KPIT Technologies share are up by 0.4%, Nifty up by 0.69%

Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1690.1 and closed at 1712.7. The stock reached a high of 1720 and a low of 1686 during the session.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price 1712.7, 0.4% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81416.66, up by 0.45%. The stock has hit a high of 1720 and a low of 1686 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51666.85
101668.70
201716.10
501765.79
1001674.42
3001591.03

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1734.8, 1766.1, & 1812.6, whereas it has key support levels at 1657.0, 1610.5, & 1579.2.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 70.10 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.63% with a target price of 1929.00.

The company has a 39.47% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.15% in march to 4.13% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in the june quarter.

KPIT Technologies share price up 0.4% today to trade at 1712.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Affle India, Cyient are falling today, but its peers Coforge, Tata Elxsi are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.69% & 0.45% each respectively.

