KPIT Technologies share are up by 1.46%, Nifty up by 0.63%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹ 1739 and closed slightly higher at ₹ 1739.45. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1744.55 and dipped to a low of ₹ 1718.05 during the day. Overall, the performance was relatively stable with minimal price movement.

At 09 Oct 12:01 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price ₹1739.45, 1.46% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81911.01, up by 0.34%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1744.55 and a low of ₹1718.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1674.11 10 1673.17 20 1715.30 50 1763.99 100 1676.85 300 1592.39

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1733.78, ₹1751.57, & ₹1775.68, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1691.88, ₹1667.77, & ₹1649.98.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was -43.31% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 70.43 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.90% with a target price of ₹1929.00.

The company has a 39.47% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.15% in march to 4.13% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in the june quarter.