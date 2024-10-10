KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : KPIT Technologies share are up by 0.55%, Nifty up by 0.3%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1691.23
|10
|1675.34
|20
|1714.50
|50
|1761.25
|100
|1679.59
|300
|1593.59
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1767.98, ₹1794.82, & ₹1821.78, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1714.18, ₹1687.22, & ₹1660.38.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was -32.86% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.19% with a target price of ₹1929.00.
The company has a 39.47% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.15% in march to 4.13% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in the june quarter.
KPIT Technologies share price up 0.55% today to trade at ₹1750.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Affle India are falling today, but its peers Mphasis, Tata Elxsi, Cyient are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.3% & 0.32% each respectively.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess