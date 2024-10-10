KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : KPIT Technologies share are up by 0.55%, Nifty up by 0.3%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 10-10-2024: On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹ 1750 and closed at ₹ 1750.65, indicating a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1774 and a low of ₹ 1742.75 during the day, reflecting some volatility within a narrow range. Overall, the day's trading showed a modest upward trend.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1691.23 10 1675.34 20 1714.50 50 1761.25 100 1679.59 300 1593.59

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1767.98, ₹1794.82, & ₹1821.78, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1714.18, ₹1687.22, & ₹1660.38.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was -32.86% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 71.56 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.19% with a target price of ₹1929.00.

The company has a 39.47% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.15% in march to 4.13% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in the june quarter.