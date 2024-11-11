KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: KPIT Technologies share price are down by -0.64%, Nifty up by 0.74%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:01 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price ₹1413.35, -0.64% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79970.08, up by 0.61%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1424 and a low of ₹1402.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1428.86 10 1409.90 20 1542.41 50 1656.83 100 1698.05 300 1599.97

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1445.0, ₹1472.4, & ₹1486.6, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1403.4, ₹1389.2, & ₹1361.8.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was -43.01% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% & ROA of 15.82% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 53.42 & P/B is at 15.59.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.24% with a target price of ₹1756.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.30% MF holding, & 20.95% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.13% in june to 4.30% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 22.23% in june to 20.95% in the september quarter.