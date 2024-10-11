KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : KPIT Technologies share are up by 1.92%, Nifty down by -0.27%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1705.13
|10
|1683.32
|20
|1714.03
|50
|1760.61
|100
|1682.02
|300
|1594.87
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1762.1, ₹1793.2, & ₹1811.55, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1712.65, ₹1694.3, & ₹1663.2.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.31% with a target price of ₹1929.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.15% in march to 4.13% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in the june quarter.
KPIT Technologies share price up 1.92% today to trade at ₹1764.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Elxsi, Affle India are falling today, but its peers Coforge, Cyient are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.27% & -0.29% each respectively.