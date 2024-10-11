KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : KPIT Technologies share are up by 1.92%, Nifty down by -0.27%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 11-10-2024: On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹ 1731.75 and closed at ₹ 1764.65. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1765 and a low of ₹ 1724 during the day.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:02 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price ₹1764.65, 1.92% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81370.67, down by -0.29%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1765 and a low of ₹1724 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1705.13 10 1683.32 20 1714.03 50 1760.61 100 1682.02 300 1594.87

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1762.1, ₹1793.2, & ₹1811.55, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1712.65, ₹1694.3, & ₹1663.2.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 71.16 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.31% with a target price of ₹1929.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.15% in march to 4.13% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in the june quarter.