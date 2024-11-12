KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: KPIT Technologies share price are down by -0.62%, Nifty down by -0.05%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: On the last trading day for KPIT Technologies, the stock opened at 1415.05 and closed at 1398.30. Throughout the day, the stock reached a high of 1427 and a low of 1394.60. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by the end of the trading session.

Published12 Nov 2024, 11:17 AM IST
KPIT TechnologiesShare Price Today on 12-11-2024
KPIT TechnologiesShare Price Today on 12-11-2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: At 12 Nov 12:00 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price 1398.3, -0.62% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79477.26, down by -0.02%. The stock has hit a high of 1427 and a low of 1394.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51428.86
101409.90
201542.41
501656.83
1001698.05
3001599.97

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1418.97, 1433.93, & 1442.92, whereas it has key support levels at 1395.02, 1386.03, & 1371.07.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was -54.13% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% & ROA of 15.82% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 52.86 & P/B is at 15.43.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 25.58% with a target price of 1756.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.30% MF holding, & 20.95% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.13% in june to 4.30% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 22.23% in june to 20.95% in the september quarter.

KPIT Technologies share price down -0.62% today to trade at 1398.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Elxsi are falling today, but its peers Coforge, Affle India, Cyient are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.05% & -0.02% each respectively.

