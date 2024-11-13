Hello User
Business News/ Markets / KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: KPIT Technologies share price are down by -0.54%, Nifty down by -0.73%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: KPIT Technologies share price are down by -0.54%, Nifty down by -0.73%

Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1392.05 and closed at 1383.80. The stock reached a high of 1445 and a low of 1370 during the day. This indicates a range of fluctuation in the stock price, with a decline in the closing price compared to the opening price.

KPIT TechnologiesShare Price Today on 13-11-2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:26 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price 1383.8, -0.54% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78231.23, down by -0.56%. The stock has hit a high of 1445 and a low of 1370 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51428.86
101409.90
201542.41
501656.83
1001698.05
3001600.28

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1416.65, 1445.65, & 1460.35, whereas it has key support levels at 1372.95, 1358.25, & 1329.25.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% & ROA of 15.82% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 52.22 & P/B is at 15.24.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 26.90% with a target price of 1756.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.30% MF holding, & 20.95% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.13% in june to 4.30% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 22.23% in june to 20.95% in the september quarter.

KPIT Technologies share price down -0.54% today to trade at 1383.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Coforge, Tata Elxsi, Affle India, Cyient are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.73% & -0.56% each respectively.

