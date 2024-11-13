KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: KPIT Technologies share price are down by -0.54%, Nifty down by -0.73%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹ 1392.05 and closed at ₹ 1383.80. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1445 and a low of ₹ 1370 during the day. This indicates a range of fluctuation in the stock price, with a decline in the closing price compared to the opening price.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:26 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price ₹1383.8, -0.54% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78231.23, down by -0.56%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1445 and a low of ₹1370 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1428.86 10 1409.90 20 1542.41 50 1656.83 100 1698.05 300 1600.28

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1416.65, ₹1445.65, & ₹1460.35, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1372.95, ₹1358.25, & ₹1329.25.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% & ROA of 15.82% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 52.22 & P/B is at 15.24.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 26.90% with a target price of ₹1756.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.30% MF holding, & 20.95% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.13% in june to 4.30% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 22.23% in june to 20.95% in the september quarter.