KPIT Technologies share are down by -0.49%, Nifty up by 0.17%

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1792.97 10 1768.54 20 1800.45 50 1789.03 100 1648.87 300 1578.24

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1761.25, ₹1783.55, & ₹1798.65, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1723.85, ₹1708.75, & ₹1686.45.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was -13.24% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 71.54 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.76% with a target price of ₹1900.93.

The company has a 39.47% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.15% in march to 4.13% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in the june quarter.