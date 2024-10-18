KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : KPIT Technologies share are down by -1%, Nifty up by 0.12%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹ 1789.95 and closed at ₹ 1774.25. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1802.4 and a low of ₹ 1770 during the day.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:01 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price ₹1774.25, -1% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81047.52, up by 0.05%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1802.4 and a low of ₹1770 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1772.62 10 1738.88 20 1708.95 50 1755.70 100 1695.13 300 1601.68

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1827.47, ₹1859.13, & ₹1895.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1759.57, ₹1723.33, & ₹1691.67.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 73.64 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.72% with a target price of ₹1929.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.30% MF holding, & 20.95% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.13% in june to 4.30% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 22.23% in june to 20.95% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}