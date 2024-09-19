KPIT Technologies share are down by -2.82%, Nifty up by 0.15%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1789.68
|10
|1765.79
|20
|1795.73
|50
|1789.02
|100
|1652.55
|300
|1579.70
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1750.2, ₹1773.95, & ₹1788.5, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1711.9, ₹1697.35, & ₹1673.6.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was 11.98% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31%
The company has a 39.47% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.15% in march to 4.13% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in the june quarter.
KPIT Technologies share price down -2.82% today to trade at ₹1678.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mphasis, Tata Elxsi, Cyient are falling today, but its peers Coforge are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.15% & 0.21% each respectively.
