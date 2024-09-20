KPIT Technologies share are down by -1.6%, Nifty up by 1.21%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:00 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price ₹1651.5, -1.6% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84391.63, up by 1.45%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1696.15 and a low of ₹1627.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1777.35 10 1763.50 20 1790.68 50 1789.69 100 1656.12 300 1581.09

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1725.38, ₹1776.77, & ₹1802.53, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1648.23, ₹1622.47, & ₹1571.08.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was 98.37% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 68.89 .

The company has a 39.47% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.15% in march to 4.13% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in the june quarter.