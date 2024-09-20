KPIT Technologies share are down by -1.6%, Nifty up by 1.21%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 20-09-2024: On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1690 and closed at 1651.5. The stock reached a high of 1696.15 and a low of 1627.55 during the session. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price.

Livemint
Published20 Sep 2024, 11:19 AM IST
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:00 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price 1651.5, -1.6% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84391.63, up by 1.45%. The stock has hit a high of 1696.15 and a low of 1627.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51777.35
101763.50
201790.68
501789.69
1001656.12
3001581.09

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1725.38, 1776.77, & 1802.53, whereas it has key support levels at 1648.23, 1622.47, & 1571.08.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was 98.37% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 68.89 .

The company has a 39.47% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.15% in march to 4.13% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in the june quarter.

KPIT Technologies share price down -1.6% today to trade at 1651.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Mphasis, Tata Elxsi, Coforge, Cyient are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.21% & 1.45% each respectively.

First Published:20 Sep 2024, 11:19 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

