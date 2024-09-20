KPIT Technologies share are down by -1.6%, Nifty up by 1.21%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1777.35
|10
|1763.50
|20
|1790.68
|50
|1789.69
|100
|1656.12
|300
|1581.09
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1725.38, ₹1776.77, & ₹1802.53, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1648.23, ₹1622.47, & ₹1571.08.
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was 98.37% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31%
The company has a 39.47% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.15% in march to 4.13% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in the june quarter.
KPIT Technologies share price down -1.6% today to trade at ₹1651.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Mphasis, Tata Elxsi, Coforge, Cyient are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.21% & 1.45% each respectively.