KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : KPIT Technologies share are down by -2.48%, Nifty down by -0.36%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1784.03
|10
|1760.21
|20
|1714.45
|50
|1756.28
|100
|1700.80
|300
|1603.84
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1803.5, ₹1819.7, & ₹1836.95, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1770.05, ₹1752.8, & ₹1736.6.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.78% with a target price of ₹1929.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.30% MF holding, & 20.95% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.13% in june to 4.30% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 22.23% in june to 20.95% in the september quarter.
KPIT Technologies share price down -2.48% today to trade at ₹1741.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as PB Fintech, Mphasis, Coforge, Tata Elxsi are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.36% & -0.29% each respectively.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess