KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : KPIT Technologies share are down by -2.48%, Nifty down by -0.36%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day for KPIT Technologies, the stock opened at ₹ 1786 and closed at ₹ 1741.25. Throughout the day, it reached a high of ₹ 1795.45 and a low of ₹ 1739.60.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:00 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price ₹1741.25, -2.48% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80987, down by -0.29%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1795.45 and a low of ₹1739.6 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1784.03 10 1760.21 20 1714.45 50 1756.28 100 1700.80 300 1603.84

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1803.5, ₹1819.7, & ₹1836.95, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1770.05, ₹1752.8, & ₹1736.6.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 73.40 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.78% with a target price of ₹1929.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.30% MF holding, & 20.95% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.13% in june to 4.30% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 22.23% in june to 20.95% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}