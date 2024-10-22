Hello User
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : KPIT Technologies share are down by -2.35%, Nifty down by -0.49%

Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 22-10-2024: On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1735 and closed at 1685.35. The stock reached a high of 1745.35 and a low of 1682 during the day.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : At 22 Oct 12:02 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price 1685.35, -2.35% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80828.34, down by -0.4%. The stock has hit a high of 1745.35 and a low of 1682 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51784.03
101760.21
201714.45
501756.28
1001700.80
3001603.84

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1773.4, 1826.8, & 1856.0, whereas it has key support levels at 1690.8, 1661.6, & 1608.2.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was 15.51% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 73.40 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.46% with a target price of 1929.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.30% MF holding, & 20.95% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.13% in june to 4.30% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 22.23% in june to 20.95% in the september quarter.

KPIT Technologies share price down -2.35% today to trade at 1685.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as PB Fintech, Tata Elxsi are falling today, but its peers Mphasis, Coforge are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.49% & -0.4% each respectively.

