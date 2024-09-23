KPIT Technologies share are up by 0.6%, Nifty up by 0.28%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1741.91
|10
|1757.43
|20
|1782.23
|50
|1789.29
|100
|1659.00
|300
|1582.04
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1699.7, ₹1732.7, & ₹1769.5, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1629.9, ₹1593.1, & ₹1560.1.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was 54.59% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.75% with a target price of ₹1900.93.
The company has a 39.47% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.15% in march to 4.13% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in the june quarter.
KPIT Technologies share price up 0.6% today to trade at ₹1671.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Elxsi, Coforge are falling today, but its peers Cyient, Affle India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.28% & 0.21% each respectively.
