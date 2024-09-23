KPIT Technologies share are up by 0.6%, Nifty up by 0.28%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 23-09-2024: On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹ 1676 and closed at ₹ 1671.15. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1688.7 and a low of ₹ 1647.8 during the day.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : At 23 Sep 12:00 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price ₹1671.15, 0.6% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84722.33, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1688.7 and a low of ₹1647.8 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1741.91 10 1757.43 20 1782.23 50 1789.29 100 1659.00 300 1582.04

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1699.7, ₹1732.7, & ₹1769.5, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1629.9, ₹1593.1, & ₹1560.1.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was 54.59% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 68.29 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.75% with a target price of ₹1900.93.

The company has a 39.47% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.15% in march to 4.13% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in the june quarter.