KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : KPIT Technologies share are up by 2.47%, Nifty up by 0.5%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:19 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price ₹1731.95, 2.47% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80517.91, up by 0.37%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1737.55 and a low of ₹1660.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1770.85 10 1762.20 20 1717.68 50 1756.96 100 1702.56 300 1604.82

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1731.73, ₹1770.17, & ₹1795.38, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1668.08, ₹1642.87, & ₹1604.43.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was -31.96% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 70.92 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.38% with a target price of ₹1929.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.30% MF holding, & 20.95% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.13% in june to 4.30% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 22.23% in june to 20.95% in the september quarter.