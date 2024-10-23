KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : KPIT Technologies share are up by 2.47%, Nifty up by 0.5%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1770.85
|10
|1762.20
|20
|1717.68
|50
|1756.96
|100
|1702.56
|300
|1604.82
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1731.73, ₹1770.17, & ₹1795.38, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1668.08, ₹1642.87, & ₹1604.43.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was -31.96% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.38% with a target price of ₹1929.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.30% MF holding, & 20.95% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.13% in june to 4.30% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 22.23% in june to 20.95% in the september quarter.
KPIT Technologies share price up 2.47% today to trade at ₹1731.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Elxsi are falling today, but its peers PB Fintech, Mphasis, Coforge are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.5% & 0.37% each respectively.