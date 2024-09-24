KPIT Technologies share are down by -3.41%, Nifty up by 0.05%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1741.91
|10
|1757.43
|20
|1782.23
|50
|1789.29
|100
|1659.00
|300
|1582.04
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1710.33, ₹1727.82, & ₹1758.98, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1661.68, ₹1630.52, & ₹1613.03.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was 147.72% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.26% with a target price of ₹1900.93.
The company has a 39.47% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.15% in march to 4.13% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in the june quarter.
KPIT Technologies share price down -3.41% today to trade at ₹1635 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Cyient, Affle India are falling today, but its peers Tata Elxsi, Coforge are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.05% & 0.01% each respectively.