KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : KPIT Technologies share are down by -13.19%, Nifty down by -0.08%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day for KPIT Technologies, the stock opened at 1609.95 and closed at 1417. The highest price reached during the day was 1609.95, while the lowest price was 1395. This indicates a significant drop in price from the opening to the closing.

Published24 Oct 2024, 11:04 AM IST
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:01 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price 1417, -13.19% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80043.77, down by -0.05%. The stock has hit a high of 1609.95 and a low of 1395 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51751.05
101759.78
201717.56
501756.00
1001703.95
3001605.67

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1711.77, 1788.53, & 1833.92, whereas it has key support levels at 1589.62, 1544.23, & 1467.47.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was 1104.75% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 61.39 & P/B is at 17.92.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 35.64% with a target price of 1922.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.30% MF holding, & 20.95% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.13% in june to 4.30% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 22.23% in june to 20.95% in the september quarter.

KPIT Technologies share price down -13.19% today to trade at 1417 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as PB Fintech, Mphasis, Tata Elxsi are falling today, but its peers Coforge are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.05% each respectively.

First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsKPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : KPIT Technologies share are down by -13.19%, Nifty down by -0.08%

