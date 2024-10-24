KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : KPIT Technologies share are down by -13.19%, Nifty down by -0.08%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day for KPIT Technologies, the stock opened at ₹ 1609.95 and closed at ₹ 1417. The highest price reached during the day was ₹ 1609.95, while the lowest price was ₹ 1395. This indicates a significant drop in price from the opening to the closing.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:01 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price ₹1417, -13.19% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80043.77, down by -0.05%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1609.95 and a low of ₹1395 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1751.05 10 1759.78 20 1717.56 50 1756.00 100 1703.95 300 1605.67

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1711.77, ₹1788.53, & ₹1833.92, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1589.62, ₹1544.23, & ₹1467.47.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was 1104.75% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 61.39 & P/B is at 17.92. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 35.64% with a target price of ₹1922.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.30% MF holding, & 20.95% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 4.13% in june to 4.30% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 22.23% in june to 20.95% in the september quarter.