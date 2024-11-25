Hello User
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: KPIT Technologies share price are up by 4.22%, Nifty up by 1.71%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: KPIT Technologies share price are up by 4.22%, Nifty up by 1.71%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1309.95 and closed at 1363. The stock reached a high of 1366 and a low of 1309.95, indicating a positive performance throughout the day with a notable increase in price.

KPIT TechnologiesShare Price Today on 25-11-2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:06 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price 1363, 4.22% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80462.02, up by 1.7%. The stock has hit a high of 1366 and a low of 1309.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51316.89
101360.43
201380.97
501587.78
1001681.17
3001593.48

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1323.32, 1335.53, & 1354.67, whereas it has key support levels at 1291.97, 1272.83, & 1260.62.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was 67.14% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% & ROA of 15.82% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 49.14 & P/B is at 14.35.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 28.83% with a target price of 1756.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.36% MF holding, & 20.95% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 9.94% in june to 10.36% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 22.23% in june to 20.95% in the september quarter.

KPIT Technologies share price has gained 4.22% today to trade at 1363 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.71% & 1.7% each respectively.

