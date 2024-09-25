KPIT Technologies share are up by 0.59%, Nifty down by -0.1%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1715.61
|10
|1753.66
|20
|1775.33
|50
|1788.82
|100
|1661.77
|300
|1583.04
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1698.63, ₹1736.22, & ₹1770.53, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1626.73, ₹1592.42, & ₹1554.83.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was 14.63% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.76% with a target price of ₹1900.93.
The company has a 39.47% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.15% in march to 4.13% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in the june quarter.
KPIT Technologies share price up 0.59% today to trade at ₹1671 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mphasis, Tata Elxsi, Coforge are falling today, but its peers Cyient are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.1% & 0% each respectively.