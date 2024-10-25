Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : KPIT Technologies share are down by -3.27%, Nifty down by -1.03%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : KPIT Technologies share are down by -3.27%, Nifty down by -1.03%

Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1443.95 and closed at 1362.80. The stock reached a high of 1443.95 and a low of 1339.90 during the day.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:01 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price 1362.8, -3.27% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79405.5, down by -0.82%. The stock has hit a high of 1443.95 and a low of 1339.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51725.19
101748.91
201716.11
501754.50
1001705.23
3001606.30

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1540.05, 1673.3, & 1746.6, whereas it has key support levels at 1333.5, 1260.2, & 1126.95.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was 527.72% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 52.99 & P/B is at 15.47.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 29.95% with a target price of 1771.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.30% MF holding, & 20.95% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.13% in june to 4.30% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 22.23% in june to 20.95% in the september quarter.

KPIT Technologies share price down -3.27% today to trade at 1362.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Elxsi, Affle India are falling today, but its peers Coforge, Cyient are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.03% & -0.82% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.