KPIT Technologies share are up by 1.36%, Nifty up by 0.25%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : At 26 Sep 11:08 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price ₹1677.95, 1.36% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹85406.5, up by 0.28%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1680 and a low of ₹1656.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1696.54 10 1744.75 20 1767.16 50 1788.04 100 1663.29 300 1583.88

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1670.62, ₹1688.58, & ₹1698.82, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1642.42, ₹1632.18, & ₹1614.22.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was -36.24% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 67.99 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.38% with a target price of ₹1902.53.

The company has a 39.47% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.15% in march to 4.13% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in the june quarter.