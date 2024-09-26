KPIT Technologies share are up by 1.36%, Nifty up by 0.25%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 26-09-2024: On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1658.75 and closed at 1677.95. The stock reached a high of 1680 and a low of 1656.10 during the day. Overall, it experienced a positive movement, closing higher than the opening price.

Published26 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM IST
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : At 26 Sep 11:08 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price 1677.95, 1.36% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 85406.5, up by 0.28%. The stock has hit a high of 1680 and a low of 1656.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51696.54
101744.75
201767.16
501788.04
1001663.29
3001583.88

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1670.62, 1688.58, & 1698.82, whereas it has key support levels at 1642.42, 1632.18, & 1614.22.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was -36.24% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 67.99 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.38% with a target price of 1902.53.

The company has a 39.47% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.15% in march to 4.13% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in the june quarter.

KPIT Technologies share price up 1.36% today to trade at 1677.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Coforge, Cyient, Affle India are falling today, but its peers Tata Elxsi are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.25% & 0.28% each respectively.

First Published:26 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsKPIT Technologies share are up by 1.36%, Nifty up by 0.25%

