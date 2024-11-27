KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: KPIT Technologies share price are up by 1.21%, Nifty down by -0.07%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:06 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price ₹1409, 1.21% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80059.89, up by 0.07%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1422.65 and a low of ₹1378 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1316.89 10 1360.43 20 1380.97 50 1587.78 100 1681.17 300 1594.39

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1415.62, ₹1444.58, & ₹1469.22, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1362.02, ₹1337.38, & ₹1308.42.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was 35.50% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% & ROA of 15.82% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 52.25 & P/B is at 15.25.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.63% with a target price of ₹1756.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.36% MF holding, & 20.95% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 9.94% in june to 10.36% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 22.23% in june to 20.95% in the september quarter.