Business News/ Markets / KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: KPIT Technologies share price are up by 1.21%, Nifty down by -0.07%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1405 and closed at 1409. The stock reached a high of 1422.65 and a low of 1378 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a slight increase in value, closing higher than its opening price.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:06 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price 1409, 1.21% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80059.89, up by 0.07%. The stock has hit a high of 1422.65 and a low of 1378 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51316.89
101360.43
201380.97
501587.78
1001681.17
3001594.39

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1415.62, 1444.58, & 1469.22, whereas it has key support levels at 1362.02, 1337.38, & 1308.42.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was 35.50% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% & ROA of 15.82% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 52.25 & P/B is at 15.25.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.63% with a target price of 1756.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.36% MF holding, & 20.95% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 9.94% in june to 10.36% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 22.23% in june to 20.95% in the september quarter.

KPIT Technologies share price has gained 1.21% today to trade at 1409 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.07% & 0.07% each respectively.

