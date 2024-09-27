KPIT Technologies share are down by -0.37%, Nifty up by 0.14%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 27-09-2024: On the last trading day for KPIT Technologies, the stock opened at 1699 and closed at 1675.85. Throughout the day, it reached a high of 1712.95 and a low of 1672.55.

Published27 Sep 2024, 11:17 AM IST
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : At 27 Sep 11:17 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price 1675.85, -0.37% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 85764.7, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of 1712.95 and a low of 1672.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51679.52
101734.60
201757.62
501786.95
1001664.92
3001584.66

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1695.87, 1706.78, & 1727.32, whereas it has key support levels at 1664.42, 1643.88, & 1632.97.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was 21.56% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 69.13 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.53% with a target price of 1902.53.

The company has a 39.47% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.15% in march to 4.13% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in the june quarter.

KPIT Technologies share price down -0.37% today to trade at 1675.85 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Cyient are falling today, but its peers Tata Elxsi, Coforge, Affle India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down 0.14% & -0.08% each respectively.

First Published:27 Sep 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsKPIT Technologies share are down by -0.37%, Nifty up by 0.14%

