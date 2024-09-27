KPIT Technologies share are down by -0.37%, Nifty up by 0.14%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 27-09-2024: On the last trading day for KPIT Technologies, the stock opened at ₹ 1699 and closed at ₹ 1675.85. Throughout the day, it reached a high of ₹ 1712.95 and a low of ₹ 1672.55.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : At 27 Sep 11:17 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price ₹1675.85, -0.37% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹85764.7, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1712.95 and a low of ₹1672.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1679.52 10 1734.60 20 1757.62 50 1786.95 100 1664.92 300 1584.66

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1695.87, ₹1706.78, & ₹1727.32, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1664.42, ₹1643.88, & ₹1632.97.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was 21.56% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 69.13 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.53% with a target price of ₹1902.53.

The company has a 39.47% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.15% in march to 4.13% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in the june quarter.