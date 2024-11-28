KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: KPIT Technologies share price are down by -0.25%, Nifty down by -0.83%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹ 1423.8 and closed at ₹ 1409.15. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1423.8 and a low of ₹ 1397 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:06 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price ₹1409.15, -0.25% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79611.25, down by -0.78%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1423.8 and a low of ₹1397 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1318.68 10 1352.76 20 1378.80 50 1579.96 100 1679.22 300 1593.94

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1431.32, ₹1451.18, & ₹1477.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1384.77, ₹1358.08, & ₹1338.22.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was -21.61% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% & ROA of 15.82% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 53.08 & P/B is at 15.50.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.61% with a target price of ₹1756.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.36% MF holding, & 20.95% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 9.94% in june to 10.36% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 22.23% in june to 20.95% in the september quarter.