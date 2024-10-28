KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : KPIT Technologies share are up by 3.23%, Nifty up by 1.08%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹ 1399.35 and closed at ₹ 1416.20. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1422 and a low of ₹ 1372.95 during the day.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 13:00 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price ₹1416.2, 3.23% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80304.68, up by 1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1422 and a low of ₹1372.95 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1565.82 10 1674.93 20 1688.27 50 1738.92 100 1703.57 300 1604.63

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1425.75, ₹1479.65, & ₹1523.3, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1328.2, ₹1284.55, & ₹1230.65.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was 122.52% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 51.59 & P/B is at 15.06. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 25.05% with a target price of ₹1771.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.30% MF holding, & 20.95% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 4.13% in june to 4.30% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 22.23% in june to 20.95% in the september quarter.