KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: KPIT Technologies share price are down by -2.35%, Nifty up by 0.71%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1412.85 and closed at 1377.55. The stock reached a high of 1412.85 and a low of 1367.55 during the day. This indicates a decline in the stock price, closing lower than its opening value.

Published29 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 29-11-2024
KPIT TechnologiesShare Price Today on 29-11-2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:00 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price 1377.55, -2.35% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79807.97, up by 0.97%. The stock has hit a high of 1412.85 and a low of 1367.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51332.03
101349.74
201379.82
501572.03
1001676.79
3001593.15

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1423.47, 1436.53, & 1450.22, whereas it has key support levels at 1396.72, 1383.03, & 1369.97.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was 26.10% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% & ROA of 15.82% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 53.00 & P/B is at 15.47.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 27.47% with a target price of 1756.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.36% MF holding, & 20.95% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 9.94% in june to 10.36% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 22.23% in june to 20.95% in the september quarter.

KPIT Technologies share price down -2.35% today to trade at 1377.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Elxsi, Cyient are falling today, but its peers Mphasis, Affle India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.71% & 0.97% each respectively.

First Published:29 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: KPIT Technologies share price are down by -2.35%, Nifty up by 0.71%

    Popular in Markets

