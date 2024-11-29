KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: KPIT Technologies share price are down by -2.35%, Nifty up by 0.71%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹ 1412.85 and closed at ₹ 1377.55. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1412.85 and a low of ₹ 1367.55 during the day. This indicates a decline in the stock price, closing lower than its opening value.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:00 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price ₹1377.55, -2.35% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79807.97, up by 0.97%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1412.85 and a low of ₹1367.55 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1332.03 10 1349.74 20 1379.82 50 1572.03 100 1676.79 300 1593.15

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1423.47, ₹1436.53, & ₹1450.22, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1396.72, ₹1383.03, & ₹1369.97.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was 26.10% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% & ROA of 15.82% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 53.00 & P/B is at 15.47.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 27.47% with a target price of ₹1756.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.36% MF holding, & 20.95% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 9.94% in june to 10.36% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 22.23% in june to 20.95% in the september quarter.