KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: KPIT Technologies share price are down by -5.16%, Nifty down by -0.14%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: At 29 Oct 13:00 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price ₹1312.45, -5.16% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79994.58, down by -0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1389.95 and a low of ₹1308.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1565.82 10 1674.93 20 1688.27 50 1738.92 100 1703.57 300 1605.19

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1414.68, ₹1444.32, & ₹1465.63, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1363.73, ₹1342.42, & ₹1312.78.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was 409.28% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% & ROA of 15.82% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 52.06 & P/B is at 15.20.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 34.94% with a target price of ₹1771.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.30% MF holding, & 20.95% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.13% in june to 4.30% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 22.23% in june to 20.95% in the september quarter.