KPIT Technologies share are down by -2.01%, Nifty down by -1.07%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 13:00 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price ₹1636.05, -2.01% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84595.12, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1650.75 and a low of ₹1626.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1672.23 10 1707.07 20 1740.00 50 1779.91 100 1667.96 300 1586.06

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1696.83, ₹1730.97, & ₹1748.23, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1645.43, ₹1628.17, & ₹1594.03.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was 29.63% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 68.66 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.29% with a target price of ₹1902.53.

The company has a 39.47% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.15% in march to 4.13% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in the june quarter.