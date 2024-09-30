KPIT Technologies share are down by -2.01%, Nifty down by -1.07%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1672.23
|10
|1707.07
|20
|1740.00
|50
|1779.91
|100
|1667.96
|300
|1586.06
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1696.83, ₹1730.97, & ₹1748.23, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1645.43, ₹1628.17, & ₹1594.03.
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was 29.63% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.29% with a target price of ₹1902.53.
The company has a 39.47% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.15% in march to 4.13% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in the june quarter.
KPIT Technologies share price down -2.01% today to trade at ₹1636.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Elxsi, Affle India, Cyient are falling today, but its peers Coforge are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.07% & -1.14% each respectively.